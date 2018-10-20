Father-of-three (40) hijacked taxi and ran down garda

A FATHER-OF-THREE who hijacked a taxi and led gardai on a high-speed chase, during which one officer was knocked down and injured, will be sentenced in December.

Tony Ward (40), of Castlecurragh Park, Mulhuddart, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to charges of endangerment, dangerous driving, assault causing harm, and the unlawful seizure of a vehicle at locations between Dublin city centre and Finglas on August 29, 2017.

Garda Sarah-Jane Connolly told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that Ward and another man flagged down a taxi at 2.45am and asked to be taken to Ballymun.

A few minutes into the journey, Ward said he felt unwell and asked the driver to stop, the court heard.

While the defendant was standing outside the car, the driver noticed he was wearing blue rubber gloves and became worried.

After Ward got back into the taxi, he pulled the driver’s seat belt back and pinned him to his seat.

He then began swinging at him, brandishing a knife with a four-inch blade, Gda Connolly said.

The men ordered the taxi driver out of the car and threatened to stab him.

Gda Connolly said the driver managed to get his vehicle into gear and deliberately drove into the path of an oncoming car, causing it to stop.

When the driver got out of the taxi, Ward followed him and began slashing at him with the knife again, nicking one of his fingers.

A scuffle ensued and one of the men grabbed the keys from the driver and the taxi drove off at high speed.

After hearing reports of a stolen taxi on the radio, a patrol car spotted it travelling in the direction of Finglas at speeds of 160kph and began to pursue it, the court heard.

Gda Connolly said the taxi rammed two garda cars at Mellowes Crescent, Finglas, before striking a garda.

The injured garda hit the side of one of the vehicles, leaving him with “a large hole” in his left arm.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, said his client was disgusted at his actions and could not remember the incident as he had been drinking and had taken cocaine.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter to allow for the preparation of a report from the Probation Service, and will sentence Ward on December 19.

Herald