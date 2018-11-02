Father-of-seven who slashed Luas passenger with knife jailed

A young father-of-seven who slashed a Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife has been sentenced to five years in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

Alan Tuite (28) of Ennel Park, Artane, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and production of a knife at Rialto Luas stop, James' Walk, on July 3, 2017.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Judge Melanie Greally said it was ironic that Tuite's actions were a “warped manifestation” of his devotion to his family.

The court heard that the victim had just boarded the Luas when Tuite slashed his face in what his counsel described as a “moment of madness” over a previous alleged altercation between their respective children.

Judge Greally said the victim suffered a facial injury requiring six stitches and had to leave his job because of the attack.

She condemned what she described as a premeditated, serious offence which has left the victim with lasting physical scarring and psychological effects.

The court heard that the attack took place in front of the victim's wife and two children, one of whom, a two-year-old girl, had been asleep and woke up to see blood and her mother screaming.

A victim impact report submitted by the injured party said he spent between €8,000 and €10,000 on medical costs after the attack. He said he continues to suffer anxiety and is fearful whenever he takes the Luas.

Online Editors