A FATHER-of-one has been sent for trial on firearms charges over the seizure of two machine guns, three handguns, silencers and 100 rounds of ammunition in a parked car in a Dublin apartment complex.

Father-of-one extradited from UK and sent for trial in Dublin over guns, silencers and bullets found in car

Graham Gardiner (34) appeared in Dublin District Court today after being extradited from the UK to face 16 charges arising from the weapons haul in 2016.

A book of evidence was served on him and he was sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Gardiner, of Carnlough Road, Cabra, was remanded in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf.

He is charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition at Quarry Road, Cabra on November 5, 2016.

Detective Garda Ronan Doolan of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said he arrested the accused at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell at 2.07pm today on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

A state solicitor said the DDP was directing prosecution on indictment on all 16 charges and Det Gda Doolan had served the book of evidence on Mr Gardiner.

The DPP consented to the accused being returned for trial to the present sittings of the ordinary courts, on November 15.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly said there was consent to this and no application for bail was being made.

He asked the Judge Bernadette Owens to grant free legal aid to cover both junior and senior counsel given the seriousness of the charges, which had a maximum potential sentence of 14 years on conviction.

Judge Owens granted this, saying she had read the charges and it was “appropriate”.

The accused, dressed in a black jacket and grey jeans, had been seated with his arms folded during the proceedings, but stood and said “Yeah” when the judge addressed him.

Judge Owens said she had been advised the accused was to be returned for trial and he replied: “Yeah, OK.”

She then gave him the formal notice that he must provide any alibi details to the prosecution within 14 days and he indicated he understood this.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

Mr Gardiner waved to a woman sitting in the public gallery as the proceedings concluded.

At a previous hearing, when the accused was arrested in 2016, Det Gda Doolan said Mr Gardiner made no reply to the charges after caution.

Objecting to bail at that stage, he said the defendant was stopped along with two other men on November 5, 2016.

He was detained at Mountjoy Garda Station, where he was searched and found in possession of a car key, the garda said.

All three men were released from custody and gardaí later found that the car key opened a Subaru Outback that was parked in an underground car park at an apartment complex on Quarry Road, Cabra.

There was a holdall bag in the boot which was found to contain two MP9 machine guns, two silencers and four loaded magazine clips, as well as two loaded Smith & Wesson handguns, the court had heard.

Another Smith & Wesson handgun was found in the glovebox, Det Gda Doolan said.

"He answered questions and has basically denied any criminal culpability," Mr Connolly said during the 2016 bail hearing. "He denies possession of the firearms."

Mr Gardiner had been granted bail under conditions in 2016.

Online Editors