Father-of-four charged with murder of Irene White remanded on bail

A father-of-four charged with murder of Irene White, who died after a stabbing at her home in Dundalk in 2005, has been remanded on continuing bail for another six weeks to allow a book of evidence to be completed.

A father-of-four charged with murder of Irene White, who died after a stabbing at her home in Dundalk in 2005, has been remanded on continuing bail for another six weeks to allow a book of evidence to be completed.

Niall Power (45) of Gyles Quay, Riverstown in Dundalk, Co Louth faced his fifth hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday, the eve of the anniversary of Irene White’s death.

State solicitor Orla Farrell told the court she was in a position to confirm that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. This means the accused will be tried at the Central Criminal Court.

The prosecution sought a remand to complete the book of evidence. Dressed in blue jeans, brown shoes and a navy jacket, Mr Power, who remained silent during the hearing, was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on May 17 next. His solicitor Barry Callan confirmed that his client wished for his next appearance to be at Cloverhill District Court.

Ms White (43), a separated mother-of-three, was killed in the kitchen of her Co Louth home on April 6, 2005. Her mother, Maureen McBride, found the deceased woman lying on the kitchen floor when she called into her house at lunchtime that day.

Mrs McBride lived in a mobile home in the garden and regularly dropped into her daughter's home. The accused was originally charged and was remanded in custody on February 1 following an appearance at Dundalk District Court.

However, bail which had required an independent surety was later set by the High Court and he drove to court on Thursday in a red 2016-reg Ford Transit van.

Evidence of his arrest was given at his first hearing by Sergeant Mick Sheridan who had said Mr Power had made no reply when charged with murder.

Ms White died of 34 stab wounds in the kitchen of her home, the Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, on April 6, 2005.The case was reviewed by the garda cold case review team, and a public appeal for information about her death was made in 2016. Mr Power is the second man to be brought before the courts over the death of Irene White.

PHD history student Anthony Lambe, 35, from Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was charged in January 2017 with Ms White's murder and was jailed for life in January this year after pleading guilty at the Central Criminal Court.

Online Editors