Father allegedly contracted lung disease from working in chewing gum production 

The family of a man who allegedly contracted lung disease from working in chewing gum production has settled a High Court action against his employer for €375,000.

Father of two Gerard Hanratty (55) had been a senior operator and worker in the south Dublin factory for 15 years before his death in 2013.

His wife and children this week settled their action in relation to his death. The claims were all denied in the case.

His widow, June Hanratty, Ballinclea Heights, Killiney, Co Dublin had sued Kraft Foods Ltd, Cadbury Adams and Mondelez Ireland Production Ltd.

In an affidavit, Mrs Hanratty said at the time of his death her husband was employed as a senior operator in the defendant’s factory unit at South City Business Park, Tallaght.

It was claimed that from 2005 onwards the production of chewing gum took place and it was allegedly part of Mr Hanratty’s duties to mix powdered Aspartame, an artificial sweetener with Polyvinyl Alcohol and talc.

It was claimed this was part of the production process of chewing gum and to do this Mr Hanratty was allegedly required to open 25 Kg boxes containing inner sealed plastic bags of Aspartame, split the bag and empty the contents into a hopper on a sweetener loader unit.

Mrs Hanratty said as a result of the work her husband allegedly “inhaled injurious quantities of the toxic chemical dust including Aspartame”.

She said due to this alleged “sustained dust exposure” he allegedly contracted lung disease with alleged superimposed acute lung injury and died on August 23, 2013.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told a full defence was filed in the case where all claims were denied and it was contended the Hanratty claim was statute barred.

The court heard a separate action by Mrs Hanratty for nervous shock over her husband’s death was settled against the defendants two years ago.

Mr Justice Simons approved the €375,000 settlement.



