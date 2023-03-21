| 10.8°C Dublin

Father who ran in front of oncoming bus and flung daughter to safety a hero for ‘unbelievable’ actions, inquest hears

The scene of a fatal road traffic accident in Monkstown, Cork Harbour. Photo: Daragh McSweeney Expand
Fr. Con Cronin died in a fatal road traffic accident in Monkstown, Cork. Expand
Bus driver and father-of-two Mark Wills (51) is believed to have suffered a coronary attack in the seconds before the tragedy Expand

Fr. Con Cronin died in a fatal road traffic accident in Monkstown, Cork.

Bus driver and father-of-two Mark Wills (51) is believed to have suffered a coronary attack in the seconds before the tragedy

Ralph Riegel

A young father was hailed as a hero for his "unbelievable" actions in saving his daughter's life as a Bus Éireann coach careered out of control in a tragedy, which claimed the life of the driver and an elderly curate.

A Cork coroner's inquest into the death of driver Mark Wills (53) and Fr Con Cronin (72) in August 2021 was told it was "a miracle" no-one else was killed in the freak accident near a popular Cork harbour leisure area.

