Father who denies trying to suffocate partner with her own underwear told gardai she was poisoning his food, court hears

Independent.ie

A father who denies trying to murder his partner by suffocating her with her own underwear and beating her with a hammer told gardai he "exploded" because he believed she was poisoning his food.

