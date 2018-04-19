Father who denies trying to suffocate partner with her own underwear told gardai she was poisoning his food, court hears
A father who denies trying to murder his partner by suffocating her with her own underwear and beating her with a hammer told gardai he "exploded" because he believed she was poisoning his food.
During garda interviews the accused man told gardai to take a blood sample from him to find out what was in his system.
Tomas Gajowniczek (37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8 has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on June 16, 2016. He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.
Mr Gajowniczek was interviewed at Pearse St Garda Station on June 16, 2016. Detective Garda Nathan McKenna told prosecuting counsel Paul Burns SC that during his third and fourth interviews the accused man told gardai that he was feeling much better, having earlier felt as though he was on drugs - he was sweating and unable to think clearly.
He told gardai that Alicja was drugging him and their baby by putting something in their food and drink. He added: "She was poisoning me and now I have exploded." He told gardai to take a blood sample. Garda Colm Reynolds told defence counsel Ronan Munro that gardai did not take a sample and that he did not think at the time that it was relevant to their investigation.
The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court.
Online Editors