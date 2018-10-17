Father who attempted to murder his four children jailed for eight years

A DAD who attempted to murder his four children has been jailed for eight years.

The stay-at-home father, who cannot be named, previously admitted to four counts of attempted murder at his family home in the south-east of the country in June 2016.

One of the children said: “Daddy, we can get you help, just don’t do it" as his father tried to strangle him, the Central Criminal Court heard.

The man’s relationship with his wife had broken down the previous month and there had been “unhappy differences” between them which seemed to affect him badly.

The man, who is in his 30s and has a history of depression, attempted to strangle two of his children and left them when he thought they were dead before moving onto the other two children in the next bedroom.

He told gardai he was texting his wife and she had sent him a text message saying it was “time to stop crying” and to tell the children "what he wanted".

Imposing a 12 year sentence with the final four years suspended, Mr Justice Michael White said the crime was of the "utmost seriousness" and the man's "previous exemplary record as a father" made it even harder to understand.

Judge White also ordered the man to have no contact with his children, unless they request it.

The judge previously ordered that the man and his children could not be named nor any evidence published which would lead to the identification of the family.

In his evidence, Detective Sergeant Fergus O’Brien agreed with prosecuting counsel, Paul Burns SC, that the defendant was living with his wife and four children in the south-east of the country when the incident occurred on June 3, 2016.

The man was minding his four children for the evening as his wife was going out for the night.

According to Sgt O’Brien, the defendant’s father was in a nearby house when his son arrived at the house at 7.20pm saying: “I hurt the kids, I’ve done something stupid to the kids.”

The grandfather ran over to his son’s house and saw two of the children in a “panicked state” in the driveway. He found the other two children on their backs in the main bedroom, one was crying and the other was unconscious.

The grandfather contacted the emergency services and managed to revive one of the children. Gardai arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and an air ambulance was deployed to the house.

Sgt O’Brien agreed with Mr Burns that two of the children’s faces were purple and their eyes were blood-shot. They were gasping for air and had red marks on their necks.

The other two children were treated with oxygen by paramedics in their bedroom and one of them was in a critical condition. They were later accompanied by their mother to a hospital.

The father-of-four was located by gardai and was questioned. He told gardai he was planning on killing himself when he found out his wife was going on a date that evening and he did not want his children upset that he had taken his life.

“I thought if I killed them they wouldn’t be upset. I thought I had to do it,” he said.

The man said when he went to strangle two of his children, they looked at him and asked him what he was doing.

He told gardai he had a history of depression and had been diagnosed with social anxiety.

The man was arrested and a number of garda interviews were conducted with him. He told gardai he had been crying that evening in his house and his children were worried about him. He told gardai he was texting his wife and she had sent him a text message saying it was “time to stop crying” and to tell the children "what he wanted".

He said he started tickling two of his children in their bedroom and then his hands began to “strangle” them as he pressed down on their neck with his thumb. “I kept going until they were dead and I kissed both of them of the foreheads and left them where they were,” he said.

Two other children were playing Xbox in their bedroom, the man told gardai, and they did not know what had just happened. The man then grabbed two of them “at once” and put his hand up against them at the same time. The man said to them that it was their mammy’s fault and one of them replied: “Daddy we can get you help just don’t do it.”

The court heard he did not have the energy to “hold any longer” on their necks and he left them go before getting help from his father.

When asked by gardai if he was reckless taking his medication, he said he had been without tablets for a few days and was now only taking one a day.

The man said he intended to kill himself after taking the lives of his children, adding “then we would all be free”.

A psychiatric report was read to the court which said the children had suffered severe trauma that night and had lost their safe environment. Their world had been turned upside down overnight, Mr Burns read, and things would never be the same again.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Patrick Gageby SC, Sgt O’Brien agreed both parents were extremely attentive parents with happy and active children. The barrister said the man was an excellent father and people spoke well of how the children had turned out. His wife, he said, had never made any complaint of him raising his hand to her or the children.

Mr Gageby said his client got depression in 2009 and got help in a local hospital which had a psychiatric aspect to it. Sgt O’Brien agreed with counsel that he was prescribed medication to deal with the depression which he had reduced leading up to this event.

It was quite clear he believed he had killed two of his children but soon came to his senses, the court heard, as his hands started to hurt him and he was not able to complete what he set out to do.

In a victim impact statement, the children's mother said she would never forget receiving a "horrible voicemail" from her eldest child screaming and a Snapchat from them of one of her other children on the bed. “I knew in my gut something crazy had happened,” she said.

She said the hardest part after the event was watching her son, once a bubbly boy, wearing sunglasses in the house as his eyes were very bruised.

She said they were the bravest children one could ever meet and she was so proud of them all.

“All the children know what is happening here today, they all know their daddy did wrong. They know you have to say sorry when you do wrong and one has to be punished,” she said.

The woman said she was happy that her ex-husband had not put her through a trial and she hoped that sometime he could say sorry “in his own words” to their children. “I’m ready to move on, stop looking over my shoulder, stop living in fear and locking the door,” she said.

Mr Gageby then read a letter of apology on behalf of his client in which he said: “Anything I say or do will not change what I’ve done or make it better, I want you to know how much I regret it and how sorry I am for putting my four beautiful children through this. The proudest moment of my life was the birth of my kids and they still continue to make me proud every day.”

