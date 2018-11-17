Father was grieving baby death when he punched security man - court hears

A dad grieving the death of his baby punched a security guard who intervened in an argument between the man and his girlfriend, a court heard.

Judge Anne Watkin ordered Robert Horvath, who had lost his infant son shortly be- fore the incident, to enter into a probation bond for 12 months.

As part of the bond, Horvath (28) was ordered to attend a course of bereavement counselling

The defendant, of Larkhill Road, Whitehall, Dublin, had admitted before Dun Laoghaire District Court to seriously assaulting a security guard.

The attack took place at Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre on August 6, 2016.

Gda Sgt Peadar McCann said Horvath was involved in a public argument with his then girlfriend when he was approached by security staff and asked to calm down.

Sgt McCann said the defendant ran up an escalator, chased by the injured party. About half-way up, Horvath turned and punched the security guard in the face.

Injury

Sgt McCann said the security guard suffered a split lip in the assault but the injury was not serious and he did not require medical attention.

Horvath had seven previous convictions.

The case was before the court for sentencing after Horvath was ordered to complete the restorative justice services programme.

Defence lawyer Jane Murphy said Horvath had not been in trouble since the case before the court, which was two years ago.

Ms Murphy added that the defendant had paid €450 compensation to the victim, completed voluntary work and made a donation to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Ms Murphy said Horvath had lost his baby son due to cot death shortly before the incident.

The defendant could not recall the date as he "tried to block it out".

This incident arose as Horvath had been arguing with his girlfriend as he was concerned she was drinking too much to try and deal with their loss and he was worried about her, the lawyer said.

Ms Murphy also added that Horvath had issues with cannabis when he was younger and had used it to deal with stress, but he had not taken the drug in a long time.

