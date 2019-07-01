A couple out walking their baby in a pram were so intoxicated on drugs that the father was "foaming at the mouth" and the mother "didn't know what part of the planet she was on".

Father was 'foaming at mouth' as he and drugged-up wife took their baby for a walk

Telesales workers Daena Walsh (22) and Adam Corcoran (24), were both arrested for their own safety after bystanders called gardai, concerned over their state of “extreme intoxication”. Both were incoherent, while Corcoran had a lit cigarette in his foaming mouth as he leaned into the buggy.

Judge John Hughes said that it was a “distressing and disturbing” case and it was hard to have any sympathy for the accused, whose infant son had been “entirely dependent” on them. He fined them €450 each.

The accused, both from Cois Na Cora, Powdermills, Ballincollig, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to public intoxication. Dublin District Court heard gardai were called to Anglesea Street, Temple Bar on October 19 last year at 8.20pm. There had been a report from members of the public who were concerned for parents and a child in a pram.

Members of the public pointed gardai towards the accused.

Corcoran was on one side of the street and Walsh was further away, at the smoking area of a pub. They saw Walsh was unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech and had wide pupils. Her infant was in a pram about a metre away. When spoken to, she was “incoherent and wasn’t aware of her surroundings”, a garda said.

Corcoran was also incoherent and his mouth was “foaming white.” He was standing up and conscious, but his “state of intoxication was very extreme”. The gardai established his identity through documentation that was in his possession. In the course of his conversation with gardai, he had a lit cigarette in his mouth and was leaning into the pram.

The pair were arrested for their own safety and brought to Pearse Street Garda Station. Walsh had two prior convictions, one of which was for possession of drugs. Corcoran had 22, for offences including sale or supply of drugs.

The accused accepted they were “quite extremely intoxicated”, their barrister Alan Grace said. The case had been a serious wake-up call for them and they had done a parenting course and had been clean since. Walsh had been taking cannabis since the age of 12.

At the time of the incident, she was suffering from an addiction to benzodiazepines. Corcoran had started experimenting with drugs at the age of 13. They were both “quite literally at their lowest” on the day and it was “an understatement to say they are embarrassed and regretful about what happened”, Mr Grace said.

Judge Hughes said it was a “distressing set of circumstances”. The accused had been in charge of a “pathetic, small infant in a pram” who was “entirely dependent on them”. Corcoran was “foaming at the mouth” and had a cigarette in his mouth while leaning into the pram, while Walsh “didn’t know what part of the planet she was on”, the judge said.

“It’s distressing and disturbing and the court finds it hard to have any sympathy for them whatsoever,” he said.

Judge Hughes said it was “extraordinary” that drugs charges had to be withdrawn because the gardai could not get a certificate of analysis.

Herald