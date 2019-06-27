Father shot after taking baby and partner home, court told

A mother has described to a murder trial the moment her partner was shot dead outside her home seconds after she had taken their five-week-old daughter inside.

Kelly Smyth told the Central Criminal Court trial of two men charged with murdering her partner Vincent Ryan that she heard five loud bangs and then saw Mr Ryan's car windows were smashed.

Paul O'Beirne (36), of Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, and Jeffrey Morrow (37), of Burnell Court, Coolock, have pleaded not guilty to murdering 25-year-old Vincent Ryan at McKee Road in Finglas on February 29, 2016. Vincent 'Vinnie' Ryan was the brother of Real IRA leader Alan Ryan, who was murdered in 2012.

Ms Smyth yesterday told prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC that she was with Mr Ryan at his home in Donaghmede earlier on February 29, 2016. They decided to go to her house on McKee Road and travelled in his white Volkswagen Golf GTI along the M50, stopping at a Centra in Poppintree before continuing to McKee Road via the Jamestown Road and Sycamore Road. Their five-week old daughter was with them.

When they arrived at Ms Smyth's home they pulled up outside and she got out with their daughter and asked Mr Ryan to move the car because it was parked on the grass. Ms Smyth went inside the house. When the door closed she said she heard five bangs.

She didn't see anyone leaving the area. She checked Mr Ryan and her brother, who has training in first aid, checked for a pulse and called an ambulance.

Ms Smyth also told Mr Burns her partner had worked as a barber but had not worked since October 2015 after he was assaulted outside the Rotunda Hospital. On the day of the shooting she didn't notice anyone following them.

Ms Smyth's brother Keith told Mr Burns he was playing with the baby when he heard "screeching and then bangs that sounded like gunshots". When he looked outside he saw broken glass and Mr Ryan's white car. He said: "Instinctively I knew something had happened."

His sister ran out screaming, he said. Mr Smyth said he saw a "grey looking car" going down the road and from the shape of it he knew it was the same type of car as Mr Ryan's Volkswagen.

He didn't get the registration number and didn't see who was in the car, he said.

Mr Smyth tried to calm his sister, he said, but the scene was hectic and people were in shock. He said: "I was panicking myself."

He said he can't remember much about what happened.

Under cross-examination, Mr Smyth agreed with Michael O'Higgins SC for Jeffrey Morrow that the event was "very distressing".

He added: "There was screaming and so much going on. I was there with my sister and family trying to make sure everything was OK."

Dr Edmund Carton told Mr Burns he was working in the emergency department at the Mater Hospital when Mr Ryan was brought in.

He was bleeding heavily from wounds to the head and shoulder. Despite "extensive efforts" he was pronounced dead at 9.10pm on February 29, 2016. The trial continues.

Irish Independent