Father pretended to be talent agent to sexually assault child

A father-of-three who claimed to be a talent agent and sexually assaulted a child in a hospital bathroom has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Brendan Clifford (34), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the sexual exploitation of a child at Tallaght Hospital on February 23, 2015. He also pleaded guilty to sexual assault of another child at the same location on an unknown date in 2015.

Sergeant Gary Farrell told the court the victims, who are siblings, were aged nine and 10 at the time of the offences. Sgt Farrell said the victims' mother saw an advertisement online for what purported to be a talent agency looking for children to appear in films.

The mother exchanged emails with a 'Ciara Murphy' and the victims' mother subsequently received a call from a man claiming his name was agent 'David White' who was making a film about children growing up in Ireland.

The mother and her two children began to meet 'David' and he said the children would need treatment. 'Ciara Murphy' sent the victims' mother an email asking for permission for the children to be treated by having cream rubbed on their legs. The mother gave consent.

The nine-year-old boy began attending Tallaght Hospital with 'David' on several occasions and had cream rubbed on his legs. The 10-year-old girl also attended but said she did not want to go back after an incident on February 23, 2015.

The boy told gardaí that on one of the occasions in the hospital, 'David' took him into the bathroom and rubbed cream on the child's legs, bottom and penis. The girl told gardaí that 'David' had rubbed cream on her legs and stomach on two separate days in the hospital bathroom.

Clifford initially denied meeting the children, but subsequently pleaded guilty to the offences. Judge Martin Nolan said Clifford's behaviour was "very devious".

He sentenced Clifford to five years' imprisonment, but suspended the final 18 months.

Irish Independent