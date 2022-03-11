The inquest into the death of a man who died after a tree fell on his car during Storm Ophelia in 2017, during a status red weather warning, has returned a verdict of accidental death.

Dundalk Coroner’s Court was told that “death was close to instant” when the tree fell on Fintan Goss’s car as he drove home on the afternoon of October 16.

The inquest heard the trunk of the large tree had fallen crushing the roof and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Goss (33), from Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, was married and had two children with his wife Pamela. He worked at a financial services company in Dundalk that was represented at the inquest.

The company representative told the inquest that financial services are a critical service and “the government had not issued specific directives for businesses to close”, on the day in question.

“Therefore the company continued to be legally obliged to fulfil its obligations. The company did not have work from home capabilities for all staff at the time,” Peter Callaghan, for SMT Fund Services said.

He also said: “Fintan was a supervisor and part of his role was to review and sign off on the valuations when they were completed which is why it was necessary for Fintan to be in work on the day in question.”

The inquest was told by Hugh O'Keeffe, barrister for the Goss family, that Mr Goss had not wanted to go to work that day. He also said that designation as a critical service was a “Covid designation.”

One of the first gardaí at the scene at Annaskeagh, Ravensdale, said the tree was so large that cutting equipment used by the fire service was not suitable and instead Louth County Council assisted.

Fintan Goss / Facebook

Fintan Goss

She said the weather hindered efforts to remove the vehicle, it was difficult to stand upright and it was challenging and frightening and not safe for emergency services to work at the time.

She also said the vehicle was difficult to access due to the number and thickness of the branches and the weight of the tree had deflated a back tyre.

Another Garda, who knew Mr Goss, identified him as the deceased and the sole occupant of the car.

Pathologist Dr John Ryan said Mr Goss suffered a severe injury to the top and the base of his skull and there was an accompanying severe brain injury that was incompatible with life.

He concluded death was due to a severe head injury in keeping with a tree collapsing on his car, adding: “I would say that death was close to instant.”

The coroner, Ronan Maguire, returned a verdict of accidental death and he expressed his “heartfelt sympathies” to Mr Goss’s family, saying: “He was a young man, bright, intelligent, hard working.”

Sympathies were also expressed to his family on behalf of the company.

Speaking in 2017, his widow Pamela said Fintan had texted her when he was leaving work and when he was not home 15 minutes later she said she knew something had happened.

In that interview she called for clear, unambiguous guidelines to be brought in so that the next time there is a Status Red weather alert that workers know to “stay at home.”

She had written to the Oireachtas members in county Louth saying a set of such binding rules would “remove the confusion for employers about whether staff need to come into work, or go home from work, during the height of the storm.”