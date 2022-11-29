| 5.4°C Dublin

Father of two beaten to death at a stag do was ‘messy’ and ‘irritated’ one of his murder accused, trial hears

Eoin Reynolds

A 34-year-old father-of-two was beaten to death after he had too much to drink at a stag do, became "messy" and irritated one of the two men accused of his murder, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Lorcan Staines SC opened the case for the prosecution in the trial of Philip Disney (27) and Sean Carlyle (30), who deny murdering Vincent Parsons at Killinarden Way, near the Killinarden Inn in Tallaght on August 26, 2019.

