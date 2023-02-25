| 6.7°C Dublin

Father-of-two arrested over seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght held on €11,000 bail

Tom Tuite

A father-of-two arrested over a seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght, Dublin, has been held on €11,000 bail.

Officers with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested Dominik Kaczmarek (31), of Maplewood Green, Tallaght, on Friday.

