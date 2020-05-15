Father-of-three who refused to pay €91 pub bill jailed

A FATHER-of-three who refused to pay for a meal and drinks in a Dublin pub has been jailed for what was a "mean-spirited offence".

John Boland (42) believed a friend he was dining with would be picking up the €91 bill when he made off without payment.

Judge Flann Brennan sentenced him to a month in prison.

Boland, of Minane Bridge, Co Cork, pleaded guilty.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at the Porterhouse on Parliament Street on September 20, 2018.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said Boland and a co-accused went to the pub and consumed food and drink to the value of €91.10 and then refused to pay.

Boland had 24 previous theft convictions.

The accused had gone for a meal and drinks with a friend and had understood the friend would take care of the bill, his solicitor Lorraine Stephens said.

He accepted that he had a responsibility to pay and pleaded guilty.

Boland accepted it was a "mean-spirited offence" and apologised to the owners of the bar.

He was in custody when he attended court.

