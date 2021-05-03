Father-of-three caught with small cannabis ‘grow house’ in bedroom

A FATHER-of-three was caught with a small cannabis “grow house” in his bedroom when gardai came to investigate a separate serious charge against his wife.

Mark Anderson (39) had “nothing to do with” his wife’s alleged crime but when gardai came to their home, two mature cannabis plants were found being cultivated by him.

The father-of-three’s life had since been “turned upside down," a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones struck the case out, leaving him without a criminal record after reading favourable restorative justice report and hearing Anderson made a €500 charity donation.

Anderson, with a current address at Ardmeen Park, Blackrock pleaded guilty to cultivation of cannabis at his then home at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Naas Road on February 25, 2020.

He was the only person charged over the cannabis find.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court a search was carried out at the house “in relation to a separate incident” that day.

While at the accused’s home, gardai saw a bedroom which contained a small cannabis grow-house.

Some loose cannabis was also found on a table. The two plants were “of a mature nature,” and the combined value was €1,728, Sgt Callaghan said.

The accused had no prior convictions and pleaded guilty at an early stage, the court heard.

Anderson was in a “very difficult set of circumstances” on the day of the incident, his solicitor Sandra Frayne said.

She handed into court a news article which she said “gives an insight into the circumstances he was dealing with at the time.”

Anderson had since sold the house he was living in “as a result of the difficult situation that arose that was completely out of his control,” Ms Frayne said.

He now had to manage on his own, minding his three children and living with his parents, who were both unwell.

The accused had maintained his job and needed to be able to work to support his family.

“He has had it hard in the last year,” Ms Frayne said.

“His wife obviously faces very serious charges,” Judge Jones said.

A restorative justice report was very favourable and the judge said he would “call it quits” if the accused made a €500 charity donation.

He then struck the charge out.

Previously, the court heard Anderson had used cannabis since his teens but it never affected his ability to do his job, he had "zero" prior convictions, and had never before been given “so much as a penalty point.”