Father-of-one pleads guilty to assault causing harm to his parents and will face trial for attempted murder

A father-of-one has pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his parents and will not now face trial for their attempted murder, the Central Court heard today.

Conor Dreelan (25), also known as Conor Dignam, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17, was charged with the attempted murder of his parents David Dignam and Phyllis Dreelan at Snowdrop Walk on June 13, 2020.

At a brief hearing today Mr Dreelan, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white collared shirt, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to Mr Dignam and Ms Dreelan at Snowdrop Walk on the same date.

Michael Bowman SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in relation to the two attempted murder charges and a charge of production of a knife as a weapon.

Mr Justice Michael White agreed to withdraw the further charges.

The judge set July 26 as the date for a sentence hearing and ordered victim impact statements from Dreelan's parents. The judge also ordered a report from the governor of Wheatfield prison where Dreelan is on remand.