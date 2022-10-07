A MAN has been charged with the murder of his older brother, Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43), after a stabbing incident at a Kerry funeral.

Patrick Dooley (35) appeared today before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

The defendant is charged with the murder of Tommy Dooley at New Rath, Rathass, Tralee, Co Kerry on Wednesday, October 5.

Patrick Dooley, who is married and a father of one, appeared in court wearing slacks and a black T-shirt.

His hand was heavily bandaged.

Evidence of arrest, caution and charge was given to the court by Detective Garda Mark O'Sullivan.

He said Patrick Dooley made a single reply when the charge was put to him at Tralee Garda Station at 5.03 am today, insisting: "I didn't harm my brother at all in any way - that is all I have to say."

Patrick Dooley was arrested on Thursday at an address in Cork and taken to Tralee for questioning after being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr Dooley has an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Because the charge involved is murder, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell appeared for the defendant and said that, as bail can only be granted by the High Court, he had no application to make to the court at the present time.

Mr O'Connell said his client had no submission to make on a State application for him to be remanded in custody to appear again before Kerry District Court next week.

Judge Waters remanded Patrick Dooley to appear again before Tralee District Court by video-link on October 12.

The judge also granted an application from Mr O'Connell for his client to receive any medical treatment necessary for any physical injuries he may have.

Judge Waters made that direction.

Present in court were members of the Dooley family including the father of both the deceased and the murder accused.

The funeral arrangements of Tommy Dooley are expected to be confirmed over the next 48 hours.

Mr Dooley, who resided in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on Wednesday as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries in desperately trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

A full post mortem examination was conducted at UHK on Mr Dooley on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs Dooley and members of her family attended a special vigil on Thursday evening outside their Killarney home.

In a special tribute to Tommy Dooley, balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.