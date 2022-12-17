Father-of-five charged over €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin released on bail

A father-of-five charged over a €600,000 cannabis seizure in the Rathcoole area of Dublin has been released on bail.

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task seized approximately 30kgs of suspected herbal cannabis on Friday at Newtown Manor Square.

Dennis Menton (33), of Newtown Manor Square, was arrested at the scene at 1.55 pm and detained at Clondalkin Garda station under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act until he was charged at 10.25 pm on Friday.

He was held overnight pending his appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He is accused of unlawfully possessing cannabis and having it for sale or supply contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detective Garda Donal Donoghue told the court Mr Menton “made no reply” to the charges, which related to a “substantial amount of drugs valued €600,000”.

The GNDOCB officer confirmed that there was no objection to bail subject to “strict conditions”.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said he had proposed the terms to his client, who agreed to abide by them.

The judge noted gardaí had seized his phone and his passport.

Detective Garda Donoghue approved an independent surety put forward by the accused to secure bail.

He added that Mr Menton was “a man of very limited means, and I don’t think he’s a flight risk”.

The court heard that gardai needed to analyse the seizure and obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Kelly remanded on bail on his bond of €1,000 with a €1,500 cash lodgement by the independent surety.

She told Mr Menton he must return to the District Court in March for the DPP’s directions.

Judge Kelly warned the accused, who has not yet indicated a plea, that he must sign on three days a week at a Garda station, get a new phone and remain contactable at all times, and not apply for a new passport or travel documents.

She also granted legal aid after noting from counsel that Mr Menton worked part-time.