Father-of-five charged over €600,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin released on bail

Close

Tom Tuite

A father-of-five charged over a €600,000 cannabis seizure in the Rathcoole area of Dublin has been released on bail.

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task seized approximately 30kgs of suspected herbal cannabis on Friday at Newtown Manor Square.

