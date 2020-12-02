Father jailed after he dangled baby daughter by one leg over river in stand-off with gardai

A judge has jailed a father after he dangled his three-month-old daughter upside down by one leg over a river.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan imposed a combined five and a half year term on the 29-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to endangering and threatening to kill his daughter and to assault causing harm to the baby’s mother last April.

The baby's 19-year-old mother said in her victim impact statement: “I thought he was going to kill her and that I would never see her again.”

Judge O’Callaghan described one of the two assaults by the man on the mother in front of their baby as a “ vicious and barbaric punishment beating” where the man used a stick to strike 20 blows to the back of the woman's legs.

The “premeditated assault” on the woman occurred the day before a three and a half hour tense stand-off with gardai in Ennis, Co Clare, where he dangled the baby over a river on April 11.

During that time, there were several flash-points including one where the man ran away from gardai to the River Fergus and mounted a wall overlooking the river at Wood Quay and dangled the baby out upside down by one leg over the water.

Garda Barry Comber told the court that the situation at the river wall lasted 12 minutes and that paramedics, gardai and members of the fire service arrived at the scene “in anticipation of the worst”.

Earlier, the man had carried the baby through the town followed by gardai and paramedics and told gardai “we’re going to die tonight”.

At 2am, a member of the Garda Armed Response Unit tasered the man in the back of an ambulance as ARU members rescued the baby.

The baby was uninjured from the incident, is thriving today and Judge O’Callaghan praised the infant’s “resilience” in court.

The stand-off happened after the baby's mother sought help from gardai after she was assaulted on two occasions by her then partner and father of the baby.

On the first assault, Judge O’Callaghan said the man had carried out “a punishment beating” on the woman.

He described how on April 9 last, the man brought his then partner on a ruse to an old yard on the grounds of a former psychiatric hospital on Gort Road in Ennnis. The baby was with them in a buggy.

Judge O’Callaghan said the man used a stick to beat the woman and “she fell to her knees, bruised and in pain and the photos show the extent of damage to the back of her legs".

He said what unfolded “was nothing short of being a barbaric, premeditated beating by one male partner over a female partner”.

Describing the attack as “appalling”, Judge O’Callaghan stated that the assault "was almost like something from another place and another time”.

He said the beating was by way of punishment for some suggestion the woman may have been with someone else.

Judge O’Callaghan described the attack as “an absolutely extreme case of domestic violence and one of the worst piece of domestic violence that the court has come across in a very long time”.

“Thankfully, the lady full recovered from the physical injuries, but psychologically, it is an incident that she will never forget,” he added.

Counsel for the accused, Michael Collins SC, said his client had pleaded guilty, expressed genuine remorse and was co-operative with gardai.

Mr Collins said his client told gardai in an interview after the stand-off “no human being should do that to another human being.

“Holding my child by the ankles swinging her around is not right…If I had my full senses, I would not do all these things.”

The accused has four children from a previous relationship and a grandmother of those children told the court in a letter that while she didn’t condone the things he has done, “I feel he is a good and decent human being”.

A family friend wrote to the court to state that “I do believe that in his right mind this man would never hurt any of his children, he loves his children and never on purpose has harmed any of them”.

The man has 51 previous convictions with road traffic and public order offences accounting for 43 of these.

Mr Collins said a psychiatric report carried out on his client referred to a significant childhood trauma that he endured and the report stated that this may have contributed to the onset of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He said drink and drugs were not a factor in the stand-off with gardai.

Judge O’Callaghan imposed a four year jail term for the endangerment and threatening to kill his baby and a three year jail term for the assaults on the woman to run consecutively.

He suspended the final 18 months “to incentivise rehabilitation”.





