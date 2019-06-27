A man who led gardaí on a high-speed car chase before crashing into cars waiting to collect children from school has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Father jailed after going on high-speed chase with mother and baby in car

Bernard Kelly (38) broke red lights and mounted the pavement outside the school during the incident. His partner and their three-month-old child were in the car.

Kelly claimed later he kept driving during the 20-minute pursuit because he wanted to protect the child.

He said he was afraid gardaí would ram into his car.

The incident happened in the middle of the day on December 21, 2018.

Garda Mark Forsyth said the schools were getting out early for the Christmas holidays.

Kelly broke the speed limit, drove through junctions and on the wrong side of the road and the wrong way along a one-way road.

Kelly, of Captains Road, Crumlin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to endangerment and criminal damage of seven vehicles which were damaged when his car hit them.

Gda Forsyth said he saw Kelly stopped in heavy traffic and knew he was "wanted by gardaí".

He walked up to the car and told Kelly to get out but Kelly drove off at speed, causing the wheels to spin and Gda Forsyth to get out of the way.

Brendan Rooney told gardaí he had been sitting in his car waiting for his son to get out of school when he heard a bang from the back.

The driver's door was smashed in and he had to kick the door out to open it. The car was written off and Mr Rooney suffered minor whiplash.

A number of other cars were damaged, including having wing mirrors smashed.

Gardaí called off the chase once Kelly got close to the school but he was spotted later that day and arrested.

Kelly has 141 previous convictions, including two for drunk driving. His lawyer told the court Kelly had struggled with heroin addiction.

Judge Martin Nolan imposed a sentence of four-and-a-half years for endangerment.

He made this consecutive to a one-year sentence for an offence of possession of stolen property committed on September 16, 2018.

The court heard that on that occasion, Kelly and another man were seen rummaging in bushes on Templeville Road, Templeogue, Dublin, shortly after a break-in to a nearby house. A TV set and laptop were taken.

A resident of the house later spotted the two men returning in a taxi and saw his laptop in the taxi. He confronted Kelly and the driver became suspicious and refused to drive on.

Gardaí were called and Kelly was arrested and later released on bail.

