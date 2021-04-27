| 8.9°C Dublin

Father caught carrying knife and cannabis had seen friends killed and feared ‘price on his head’, court told

A judge said Lee Keoghan was &lsquo;never too far from criminality&rsquo; Expand

Close

A judge said Lee Keoghan was &lsquo;never too far from criminality&rsquo;

A judge said Lee Keoghan was ‘never too far from criminality’

A judge said Lee Keoghan was ‘never too far from criminality’

Andrew Phelan

A MAN caught carrying a knife and cannabis had seen friends killed and believed there was “possibly a price on his head”, a court has been told.

Father-of-two Lee Keoghan (32) had the knife and a large bag of cannabis when he was a passenger in a car that was seen avoiding a checkpoint.

Judge Michael Walsh gave him an eight-month suspended sentence.

Keoghan, of Thomas Hill, Waterford city, admitted unlawful possession of a knife and having cannabis for sale or supply in Dublin.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí stopped a car driven by a woman at Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, on September 28, 2018 after they saw it turning from a checkpoint.

There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Keoghan was searched and found to have a knife hidden on him and cannabis.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence in other incidents in north Dublin dating back to 2013.

Judge Walsh said Keoghan, who had 38 previous convictions, was carrying a knife around and was “never too far from criminality”.

The accused, who had been through a “huge amount of trauma in his life”, had put his “serious history” of criminality behind him, his solicitor said.

He had seen friends killed and believed “there is possibly a price on his head”.

The judge suspended the eight-month sentence for two years.

He also fined Keoghan €800 on the motoring charges and banned him from driving for five years.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Herald

Most Watched

Privacy