Father caught carrying knife and cannabis had seen friends killed and feared ‘price on his head’, court told

A judge said Lee Keoghan was ‘never too far from criminality’

A MAN caught carrying a knife and cannabis had seen friends killed and believed there was “possibly a price on his head”, a court has been told.

Father-of-two Lee Keoghan (32) had the knife and a large bag of cannabis when he was a passenger in a car that was seen avoiding a checkpoint.

Judge Michael Walsh gave him an eight-month suspended sentence.

Keoghan, of Thomas Hill, Waterford city, admitted unlawful possession of a knife and having cannabis for sale or supply in Dublin.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí stopped a car driven by a woman at Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, on September 28, 2018 after they saw it turning from a checkpoint.

There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Keoghan was searched and found to have a knife hidden on him and cannabis.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a licence in other incidents in north Dublin dating back to 2013.

Judge Walsh said Keoghan, who had 38 previous convictions, was carrying a knife around and was “never too far from criminality”.

The accused, who had been through a “huge amount of trauma in his life”, had put his “serious history” of criminality behind him, his solicitor said.

He had seen friends killed and believed “there is possibly a price on his head”.

The judge suspended the eight-month sentence for two years.

He also fined Keoghan €800 on the motoring charges and banned him from driving for five years.

