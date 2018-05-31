A father and his three sons have denied murdering a man after he fired a shotgun at their home in the early hours of the morning.

A father and his three sons have denied murdering a man after he fired a shotgun at their home in the early hours of the morning.

Father and three sons deny killing man after he fired shotgun at their home

Paul Murray SC, opening the trial for the prosecution, said the dead man was subjected to a savage and brutal attack.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24) and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin, on January 18, 2017. Mr Murray said it was usually wrong to speak ill of the dead but in this case it was unavoidable, as the jury would hear evidence Mr Reilly fired a shotgun at the Bradley home at about 4am on the day he died.

Accused of a ‘brutal’ murder are Paul, Ryan (pictured), Dean and Jason Bradley

The jury would also hear that the four accused men, who were in the house at the time, gave chase following the shooting. They followed Mr Reilly in a Jeep driven by Paul Bradley with Jason as a passenger, and a BMW driven by Dean with Ryan as passenger.

Accused of a ‘brutal’ murder are Paul, Ryan, Dean (pictured) and Jason Bradley

Gardaí had been alerted to the shooting and called to the Bradley home where some time later the Jeep returned, followed by a black BMW but not the same BMW that had left the house earlier. The prosecution case is that following the shooting Mr Reilly drove away in a van and later got into a Mazda driven by another man.

Accused of a ‘brutal’ murder are Paul (pictured), Ryan, Dean and Jason Bradley

He was pursued by the Bradleys to Esker Glebe in Lucan where the Mazda crashed and came to a halt facing the wrong way in the road. Mr Reilly's companion got away, but the deceased did not. "He was subjected to a savage, brutal and ferocious attack," Mr Murray said, before being left for dead.

Accused of a ‘brutal’ murder are Paul, Ryan, Dean and Jason Bradley (pictured)

He was taken to hospital but died within a couple of hours.

A pathologist's report showed that Mr Reilly had suffered seven blows with a "chopping type implement" - two to the head and five to the body.

He also had severe crush injuries to his pelvis consistent with having been run over. The prosecution stated that each of the accused were "willing, knowing participants" in a joint enterprise or common design to murder the deceased.

Justice Paul Coffey told the jury they will decide the trial on what they hear in court and warned them not to carry out research on the internet. The six men and six women will return to the Central Criminal Court today when the prosecution will begin calling witnesses.

Irish Independent