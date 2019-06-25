A FATHER and son charged with having semi-automatic handguns and ammunition following a weapons seizure in west Dublin have been refused bail.

Father and son charged with possessing guns and ammunition refused bail

Kenneth (39) and Dean Fitzsimons (20) were both remanded in custody after a bail hearing this evening.

They were arrested and charged over the discovery of the weapons in a car in Clonsilla on Sunday evening.

The accused, from Corduff Place, Blanchardstown are both charged with unlawful possession of two Glock semi-automatic handguns and 30 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Dean Fitzsimons is also charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.

Kenneth Fitzsimons is further charged with driving a stolen car, three counts of dangerous driving and one of garda obstruction.

Dean Fitzsimons has been charged with possession of weapons

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Blakestown Road area on June 23.

The accused had been detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station before being brought to court today.

Garda Richie Finan told Blanchardstown District Court he arrested Kenneth Fitzsimons for the purpose of charging him at 10.35pm last night.

He was charged at 12.15am and made no reply to any of the eight counts after caution.

Garda Gavin Redmond said he arrested Dean Fitzsimons at 11.24pm and he also made no reply when his four charges were put to him.

Both accused were handed copies of the charge sheets.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said the accused would be applying for bail.

The court heard gardai would be objecting to bail in both cases.

A garda chief superintendent was required to give evidence and was not available earlier, so the bail hearing was adjourned to Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

When the hearing took place, Judge Carol Anne Coolican refused bail in both cases and remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on July 2, for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

Neither Kenneth Fitzsimons, wearing a green tracksuit nor his son, dressed in a black puffer jacket and green bottoms, were required to speak during the proceedings.

The charges against them are under the Firearms, Road Traffic and Public Order Acts.

Online Editors