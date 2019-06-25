A father and son have appeared in court charged possessing firearms and ammunition following a weapons seizure by gardai in west Dublin.

Father and son appear in court charged with possessing guns and ammunition

Kenneth (39) and Dean Fitzsimons (20) were brought before Blanchardstown District Court this afternoon after they were arrested in Clonsilla on Sunday.

The accused, from Corduff Place, Blanchardstown are charged with unlawful possession of two handguns and 30 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Dean Fitzsimons is also charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.

Kenneth Fitzsimons is further charged with driving a stolen car, three counts of dangerous driving and one of garda obstruction.

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Blakestown Road area on June 23.

The accused men had been detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station before being brought to court today.

Garda Richie Finan told the court he arrested Kenneth Fitzsimons for the purpose of charging him at Blanchardstown Garda Station at 10.35pm last night.

He was charged at 12.15am and made no reply to any of the eight counts after caution.

Garda Gavin Redmond said he arrested Dean Fitzsimons at 11.24pm and he also made no reply when the four charges were put to him.

Both accused were handed copies of the charge sheets.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said the accused would be applying for bail.

The court heard gardai would be objecting to bail in both cases. Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan said an application was being made to hold the hearing under Section 2a of the Bail Act, requiring the presence of a garda chief superintendent.

However, the chief superintendent was unable to attend this afternoon’s sitting in Blanchardstown “due to operational reasons”.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case to a sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

Neither Kenneth Fitzsimons, wearing a green tracksuit, nor his son, dressed in a black puffer jacket and green trousers, addressed the court during the brief proceedings. They were remanded in custody pending their bail hearing.

