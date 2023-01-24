Father allegedly allowed son (10) to drive car which child later crashed

A father who is alleged to have allowed his 10-year-old son drive a car which the child subsequently crashed has told a court that he will be contesting a child cruelty charge.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin directed that the 39-year-old man have no access to his son pending the completion of the criminal case in the courts.

She said she was making her direction arising from an expert report on the matter which made that recommendation.

Solicitor John Battles, who was representing the man, told the court that the criminal matter may take one year to resolve.

"I can see this going on for another year and my client having no contact with his son who is 10 now - the damage will just be irretrievable,” he said.

Mr Battles said that in the expert report, the son says he wants contact with his father.

Arising from the alleged car incident, the man is facing a child cruelty charge under Section 246 of the Children’s Act where he is accused of allowing his child to be exposed in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to the child's health or seriously to affect his wellbeing at a location in Co Clare on January 12, 2021.

On his intention to contest the charge, the father - who is estranged from his son's mother - told the court: “I think a 10-year-old - his mind is confused.”

In response, Judge Larkin told the man: “Let me explain something to you that I am not confused about - if you dispute the case and if you plead not guilty, your son will be called to give evidence. And are you happy with that?"

The father replied: “No.”

Judge Larkin responded: “Then I think you need to review your situation and consider seriously whether you want to have a relationship with this child ever.

"If you insist on pleading not guilty, your child will be called into court and cross-examined as to the veracity of what he is saying.”

On the issue of access, Judge Larkin said the expert report recommended that it is important that the father doesn't have contact with the child “as you are denying the incident where your son allegedly drove the car”.

Judge Larkin ordered there would be no access pending the resolution of the criminal matter “because I am concerned about the best interests of this child and his welfare and I am not going to put the child in a position where he is meeting with you and he will be conflicted in relation to the matter".

She said the first thing that the father must resolve is the court proceedings and also deal with other recommendations in the expert report including availing of counselling.

She said the access case could be adjourned generally.