| 12°C Dublin

Close

Father allegedly allowed son (10) to drive car which child later crashed

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Gordon Deegan

A father who is alleged to have allowed his 10-year-old son drive a car which the child subsequently crashed has told a court that he will be contesting a child cruelty charge.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin directed that the 39-year-old man have no access to his son pending the completion of the criminal case in the courts.

Most Watched

Privacy