Father admits showing intimate image of ex-wife to their teenage daughter as judge hits out at ‘weaponisation’ of photos

Gordon Deegan

A father has admitted in court that he was wrong to ‘flash’ an intimate photo of his ex-wife to their teenage daughter.

At a Family Law Court hearing, the man said that he has not shown the images he took off his wife’s smartphone without her permission to anyone else.

