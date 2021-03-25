Father accused of money laundering told gardai €1,200 cash came from 'up his swiss roll', court told

A FATHER of four accused of laundering crime cash told gardaí that €1.200 had come from “up his Swiss roll” when asked to account for it, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The non-jury court heard yesterday that Graham Whelan told officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) he had got €1,275 in cash from “up his Swiss roll, up his arse” and told them to keep it when they searched his hotel suite in 2019.

Mr Whelan was granted bail yesterday despite the objections of gardaí, who said they believed he was a flight risk as he had access to “endless amounts of cash”.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that despite evidence of the accused man presenting as a flight risk, the “crucial factor in this case” was the death of his partner.

Keith Spencer, defending, had submitted that his client’s partner died last September and Mr Whelan was now responsible for their four children, who are aged between two and 10.

Mr Whelan (38), with an address at Walkinstown Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, appeared before the court on Monday charged with 10 non-scheduled offences that include charges related to drug trafficking.

At yesterday’s bail hearing,

Detective Garda Donal Donoghue told Gerardine Small, for the State, that he had arrested Mr Whelan on foot of a warrant at Walkinstown Avenue at 12.35pm on Monday.

The witness said gardaí from the DOCB searched a penthouse suite at the Intercontinental Hotel on January 31, 2019, which he said Mr Whelan had booked for three nights and is alleged to have paid €2,140 for in cash.

Det Gda Donoghue said €1,275 in cash was found in Mr Whelan’s pocket, and after caution he told gardaí he got the money from “up his Swiss roll, up his arse” and told them to keep it.

The witness said the second item discovered was a receipt in Mr Whelan’s name for €2,140 for the hotel, which the accused told gardaí he had got from his life savings.

The next item seized was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Gentleman’s watch, which was valued at €28,000 and found on the accused’s wrist, said the detective.

A tick list was recovered with words including “jacket”, “nasty” and “duck”, which the detective said were code names for controlled drugs.

A number of mobile phones were seized, said the witness, which he believed the accused had on him to assist in drug trafficking offences.

Cocaine and cannabis were also recovered, Det Gda Donoghue said.

Mr Whelan was not arrested after a search of the hotel room, and a money laundering investigation started, the detective said.

On May 1, 2019, the defendant’s home was searched and he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering but later released without charge.

During the search, the detective said gardaí discovered a substantial amount of work had been undertaken to refurbish his property and it was alleged Mr Whelan had paid cash to upgrade the premises.

The detective said the maximum conviction for money laundering was 14 years in prison.

Det Gda Donoghue indicated he had a concern that the accused would interfere with witnesses in the case.

Ms Small said Mr Whelan’s passport was seized from his family home on Clonard Road in Crumlin on May 1, 2019 and he had applied for a new one on June 12 that year, saying he had lost his passport while moving house.

The detective said it was his belief that the accused was aware his original passport was in the possession of gardaí on May 1 and it has not since been returned to him.

Keith Spencer, for Mr Whelan, put it to the witness that his client was unclear what items were taken from his house and it had transpired to be a passport.

Mr Whelan’s solicitor later got in touch with gardaí and asked for his passport to be returned, he said.

The barrister said the accused had applied for another passport on June 20,2019 and had ticked “lost” on the form.

He was then issued with a new passport.

The detective accepted that his client’s solicitor had written to gardaí last October, indicating the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation and would present himself at a garda station if he was to be arrested.

In his submissions to the court, Mr Spencer said the offending was toward the lower end of the scale and the court could admit his client on bail subject to conditions.

Mr Spencer said his client did not know where his passport was when he applied for the second one and only subsequently learned it was in the possession of gardaí.

“He had the tools to leave the jurisdiction but didn’t leave and remained here,” he added.

Mr Justice Hunt interjected, saying: “He stood pat and took a second passport he was then not entitled to and put it in his back pocket.”

Presiding judge Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, granted bail to Mr Whelan on a number of conditions.

He said that while Mr Whelan does present a flight risk, the court has to consider whether the risk justifies a refusal of bail and whether it could be managed.

He told Mr Whelan the “crucial factor in this case” was the death of his partner.

“Mr Whelan better understand very clearly that’s the reason he is getting bail,” he added.

Mr Justice Hunt said that if he does not comply with the conditions, his bail will be revoked.

The court will require an independent surety of €20,000, which is expected to be lodged tomorrow.

