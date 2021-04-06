Father accused of burgling two businesses identified by DNA on socks, court told

A FATHER-of-three accused of burgling two businesses in the course of a weekend was allegedly identified through DNA found on two socks left at the scene.

Michael Daly (42) was arrested over the burglary at the offices of Aer Rianta and a medical centre in a Dublin business park, where a large quantity of property is alleged to have been stolen.

Judge John O’Leary refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody.

Mr Daly, with an address at Moatview Drive, Priorswood, is charged with two counts of burglary.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Aer Rianta International and Fresenius Medical Care Centre, both at Grattan House, City Junction Business Park, Malahide Road.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda told Dublin District Court the two business premises were in the same building and it was alleged the accused carried out burglaries between February 21 and 23, 2018.

He said the two premises were broken into over the course of a weekend and a large quantity of goods was stolen.

The accused was tied to the scene by DNA samples on two socks that were left on the premises, the garda said.

One sock was found on the ground floor of the medical care centre and the other was found on the third floor of the Aer Rianta offices.

Defence barrister Lydia Daly said the case relied solely on evidence related to strands of DNA from two socks.

The accused wished to fully contest the matter, Ms Daly said.

He was prepared to comply with any conditions of bail if granted, including staying away from the premises in question.

Judge O’Leary said the accused was presumed innocent and enjoyed a constitutional right to bail.

