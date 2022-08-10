Father accused of burglary to miss daughter’s wedding after he is refused bail

A father accused of "ransacking" an elderly woman's home before leading gardaí on a dangerous traffic pursuit will miss his daughter’s wedding after he was refused bail.

Jim Cash (36), of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court today.

The west Dubliner was charged with burglary at Ludford Road, Ballinteer, Dublin 16, on August 4.

Detective Garda Donal Tully alleged an elderly resident left her home for a brief period at approximately 11.30 am. On her return, she discovered a break-in at her home, and an upstairs bedroom was "ransacked".

A local resident observed a black Opel Insignia drive by the house and park a short distance away. Two males got out of the vehicle and walked towards the elderly woman’s house. Both wore face masks and baseball caps.

Det Gda Tully said he had obtained good quality CCTV footage.

A man in the footage wore navy chinos and a grey jumper similar to clothing allegedly discarded by Mr Cash following a chase.

The complainant believed a small amount of jewellery, including a ring, was missing from her home after the burglary, the court heard.

Det Gda Tully told the contested bail hearing that the defendant was observed driving a vehicle with false registration plates and engaged in “a dangerous traffic pursuit in an attempt to evade gardaí”. The court heard he collided with another motorist's vehicle.

He added that an accelerant and gloves were found in the vehicle, and the defendant later engaged in a lengthy foot pursuit to continue to evade gardaí.

The detective agreed with defence counsel Garrett Casey that the footage showed a man "side on" masked and wearing a cap.

Counsel suggested that his client did not stop because he believed his life was at risk as his brother had been killed recently.

The detective replied that Mr Cash was pursued by a marked garda car with two uniformed officers and an unmarked vehicle with two plainclothes detectives.

They had activated flashing lights and sirens and had called "gardaí" to Mr Cash, he added.

Mr Casey said his client was anxious to get bail and willing to abide by conditions.

His daughter is getting married later this week, and he wished to participate.

However, Judge Finan refused bail and remanded Mr Cash in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Cash, who is unemployed, was granted legal aid. He will appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 17.



