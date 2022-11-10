Father abandoned kids for a woman he had met online

A judge has described a father who abandoned his two school-going age children to travel to Singapore to a woman he met online as “callous” and “cowardly”.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford said that Cho ‘Simon’ Cheung (51) abandoning his children in October 2016 was “a calculated criminal act”.

Mr Cheung abandoned his daughter, who was then aged 11, and his 15-year-old son nine years after the children’s mother had left the family home in Shannon to go back to Hong Kong.

The judge said that Mr Cheung was cowardly for lying, saying that he was going to Dublin instead of Singapore and callous because he knew that the children’s mother had not been in their lives since his daughter was two.

He said that Mr Cheung deserved to go to jail for 22 months but said that he would suspend the prison term in full.

Mr Cheung has two children with his new wife and Judge Comerford said that he was not sure if it is right to impose the same harm that was brought on the victims in this case on two more children.

He also fined Mr Cheung €1,000, which he acknowledged was “a tiny amount” in comparison to the harm Mr Cheung did.

Mr Cheung, now living in Longford, had pleaded guilty to two counts of wilfully abandoning his two children in a manner to cause unnecessary suffering under Section 246 of the Children’s Act.

In her victim impact statement, his daughter, now 17, told the court her heart shattered in October 2016 when she learned that her father lied when he said he was going to Dublin, when he instead “left the country for a woman you only met months ago”.

Counsel for Mr Cheung, Rebecca Treacy BL said: “He is extremely ashamed and embarrassed by his actions and hopes that someday it might be possible to mend the relationship he had with his family.”