| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Father (48) who laundered over €120,000 while receiving social welfare jailed following appeal of ‘unduly lenient’ suspended sentence

Timmy O'Reilly (right in checked shirt) leaving the Court of Appeal. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Timmy O'Reilly (right in checked shirt) leaving the Court of Appeal. Photo: Collins Courts

Timmy O'Reilly (right in checked shirt) leaving the Court of Appeal. Photo: Collins Courts

Timmy O'Reilly (right in checked shirt) leaving the Court of Appeal. Photo: Collins Courts

Paul Neilan

A "family man" who laundered over €120,000 while he was in receipt of social welfare has been jailed after the State successfully appealed his fully suspended sentence.

The Court of Appeal previously heard that Timmy O’Reilly (48), who has never filed a return to Revenue, also had a separate suspended sentence imposed on him for assault causing harm.

Most Watched

Privacy