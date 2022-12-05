| 7.3°C Dublin

Father (42) who threatened to share sexual pics of his ex-partner is banned from contacting her ‘in any way’ for two years

The man received a 22-month sentence that was suspended on a number of conditions

A man who sent his former partner over 300 threatening and abusive messages in a two-week period has been given a suspended sentence.

Judge Elma Sheahan ordered the 42-year-old man not to contact the woman – the mother of his children – in any way for the next two years, apart from via a nominated third party for Family Court issues.

