News Courts

Monday 23 April 2018

Fatal shot that killed garda Tony Golden was fired into his back, inquest hears

Garda Golden was killed in October 2015

Garda Tony Golden was killed in October 2015 in Omeath, Co Louth
Garda Tony Golden was killed in October 2015 in Omeath, Co Louth
Breda Heffernan

Breda Heffernan

THE fatal shot that killed Garda Tony Golden was fired into his back.

The inquest into the garda's death has opened in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.

Giving evidence pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said the hero garda was shot five times. The fatal shot entered his upper back and exited the front of his neck.

The doctor said the wound would have caused death rapidly, if not instantly.

Paramedics have also given evidence of arriving on the scene at the Mullach Alainn estate in Omeath, Co Louth, and finding Gda Golden lying on the floor at the foot of the stairs.

Garda Golden was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin on October 11, 2015 as he accompanied Mackin's partner, Siobhan Phillips, to the house.

Adrian Crevan Mackin, who shot Garda Tony Golden
Adrian Crevan Mackin, who shot Garda Tony Golden

She was leaving Mackin after suffering domestic violence and was there to collect her belongings.

The inquest continues.

More to follow

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News