Fatal shot that killed garda Tony Golden was fired into his back, inquest hears
Garda Golden was killed in October 2015
THE fatal shot that killed Garda Tony Golden was fired into his back.
The inquest into the garda's death has opened in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.
Giving evidence pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said the hero garda was shot five times. The fatal shot entered his upper back and exited the front of his neck.
The doctor said the wound would have caused death rapidly, if not instantly.
Paramedics have also given evidence of arriving on the scene at the Mullach Alainn estate in Omeath, Co Louth, and finding Gda Golden lying on the floor at the foot of the stairs.
Garda Golden was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin on October 11, 2015 as he accompanied Mackin's partner, Siobhan Phillips, to the house.
She was leaving Mackin after suffering domestic violence and was there to collect her belongings.
The inquest continues.
More to follow
Online Editors