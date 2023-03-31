| 8.7°C Dublin

Farmland at the centre of the bitter family dispute is worth almost €1m

Michael Scott is cleared of murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy but found guilty of her manslaughter

Michael Scott was found guilty of manslaughter. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Nicola Anderson, Margaret Donnelly and Eoin Reynolds

The farmland at the centre of a bitter family dispute involving Michael Scott and his aunt Chrissie Treacy is worth almost €1m.

Yesterday Scott was found guilty of the manslaughter of his vulnerable 76-year-old aunt who died after she was run over by a teleporter driven by him.

