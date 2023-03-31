Farmland at the centre of the bitter family dispute is worth almost €1m

The farmland at the centre of a bitter family dispute involving Michael Scott and his aunt Chrissie Treacy is worth almost €1m.

Yesterday Scott was found guilty of the manslaughter of his vulnerable 76-year-old aunt who died after she was run over by a teleporter driven by him.

But the jury did not accept the prosecution case that Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land, and found him not guilty of murder. Scott’s lawyers said that her death was a tragic accident.

The 58-year-old of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to murdering Christina Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, on April 27, 2018.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs previously told the jury that there is no doubt that Scott was the cause of his aunt’s death.

But for a murder verdict, she said the jury must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that at the time he ran over her, or the “nanosecond before that”, he intended to kill or cause serious injury to her.

The trial heard that Ms Treacy and her brothers farmed about 140 acres at Derryhiney and that she owned another farm at nearby Kiltormer.

Following the deaths of Ms Treacy’s brothers, Scott came to own half the land at Derryhiney and Ms Treacy owned the other half.

She leased her land at Kiltormer and Derryhiney to Scott.

Witness Regina Donohue told the trial that by Christmas 2017, the deceased had made an application through her solicitor to split the land at Derryhiney.

On the day that Ms Treacy died, Scott was to receive a letter from an agricultural consultant telling him Ms Treacy was applying for a single farm payment in respect of certain fields on the Derryhiney farm.

During legal argument, which was not heard by the jury, Scott’s then lead counsel Mícheál P O’Higgins SC revealed concerns he had about details contained in the statements of witnesses who were to give evidence in the trial.

In particular, counsel referred to a “historical allegation” that Scott “took efforts to frustrate efforts” by his uncle Willie Treacy to attend a solicitor’s office to make a will about two weeks before Willie Treacy died.

Having died intestate, Willie’s share of the Derryhiney land was split between Ms Treacy and the children of his deceased sister Maureen – who was Michael Scott’s mother.

The Scott siblings entered an arrangement whereby Michael Scott ended up in joint ownership of the Derryhiney land with his aunt Chrissie.

The trial heard suggestions that there were growing tensions between Scott and Ms Treacy before her death.

But the jury did not hear evidence that Chrissie Treacy told “the entire community” that Michael Scott was responsible for the disappearance of her beloved dog, Bradley.

Ms Treacy also confided in agricultural consultant Declan McHugh before Bradley’s disappearance that she feared what Scott would do to her or to the dog, a pre-trial hearing was told.

During the hearing, without the jury present, prosecution counsel Dean Kelly SC outlined a statement by Mr McHugh that Ms Treacy “feared for her life and for her dog, Bradley”.

Mr McHugh had valued the 140 acres at Derryhiney, including a milking parlour, house and various sheds, at €918,500.

More recent valuations of comparable land in Galway suggest the land could fetch between €925,000 and €973,000 if sold this year.

The accused man told gardaí he was “in fair debt”, having spent about €120,000 on sheds and a silo and thousands more on fencing.

Scott told the trial that his payment for the lease was to increase from €6,000 to €8,000 per year.

There was also €3,000 annual EU farm payments to be claimed on Ms Treacy’s land.

Yesterday after deliberating for almost 15 hours, over four days, the jury of six men and six women reached their verdict of manslaughter due to gross negligence shortly after 12pm.

Judge Biggs said Scott came to court on bail and has been found guilty of a charge he did not originally face, and is obviously less grave.

In considering bail, she said he had called a witness “a grotesque name I’m not going to repeat in court”, and that he is to have no contact with this witness.

Beyond that, Judge Biggs said the accused man will need to put his affairs in order – such as farm, livestock and family matters and that it would be difficult to put those affairs in order in custody.

She said she did not want it to be taken that he would have “an expectation of continued liberty post sentence” and she also ordered psychological reports, as well as a probation report.

Scott will be sentenced on June 12.