Gardaí told a court this week of the quiet scene with "no one about" in the aftermath of the killing of 73-year-old tillage farmer John Anthony O'Mahony in Rattoo, Co Kerry.

Farmer's heart was between car door and his seat, court told in murder case

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr O'Mahony, at Rattoo on April 4, 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee has heard evidence over two days from Mr O'Mahony's neighbours, gardaí who attended the scene and the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

The jury was told they would hear that dairy farmer Mr Ferris was driving a teleporter, "with large prongs" extended, on a country road.

Just before 8am, he went to neighbours and said: "Mahony is gone."

When gardaí from Listowel arrived they found a severely damaged car. Mr O'Mahony was inside with serious injuries to his head and body and it was obvious there had been a violent incident.

Killed: Anthony O’Mahony, who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries on the day he died. Photo: Eye Focus LTD

Dr Bolster said Mr O'Mahony died from "polytrauma" and the deceased had multiple "gaping" and penetrating wounds with "total evulsion [forcible extraction] of the heart and liver".

Dr Bolster said that when she arrived, there was a large amount of broken glass and the dashboard of the car was driven over Mr O'Mahony's legs. A large portion of his bowel could be seen protruding from his shirt.

On removal of the body the lacerated liver could be seen at the front well of the driver's seat, and his lacerated heart was between the side of the door and the driver's seat. There were multiple injuries and fractures and "gaping wounds"; one of the wounds went right through the skull and brain tissue could be seen.

Gardaí said they received a call at 8.30am that there had been a collision between a teleporter machine and a car and a man might be trapped.

The garda patrol arrived at Rattoo at 8.41am. There was debris along the road from a blue Peugeot 508 for a distance of between 50 to 70ft.

Listowel garda Pat Naughten told the court that the car was very badly damaged with several puncture marks, including on the bonnet and through the windscreen. He noted that a lone male was sitting in the driver's seat. He was later identified as Anthony O'Mahony and was "deceased and had been abandoned".

"He had catastrophic injuries. They were absolutely horrific injuries to his upper body, to his face, to his skull," Gda Naughton said.

There was damage to the ditches on the left and right side of the road.

"That was the alarming thing. There was no one there, not one to tell us what happened," the garda said.

He observed a yellow New Holland teleporter at the entrance to a milking parlour. On the front fork there was blood and possibly tissue.

The brother of the accused, Paddy Ferris (61), told how he and his brother managed the 90-acre farm. He was aware his brother's neighbours did not get on with Mr O'Mahony over his regular use of a crow banger - a device used to scare birds away from crops.

Asked by Patrick McGrath SC for the prosecution if the banger was a constant feature, Paddy Ferris said it was. "It had an awful effect on him [Michael Ferris]," he said.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Michael Ferris said there would be no issue with the crime scene, forensic analysis of the teleporter or the arrest.

It is admitted the accused was driving the teleporter on the day, Mr Grehan said.

Effectively the issue to the forefront will be "not what happened, but why it happened", Mr Grehan said.

The trial continues next week presided over by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart.

