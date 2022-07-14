Farmers cannot be forced to sell land to clear debts following landmark insolvency ruling

A significant High Court ruling means heavily indebted farmers can avail of personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) to avoid the forced sale of their land.

The decision has major implications for how banks and vulture funds deal with farmers, most of whom are asset-rich but cash-poor.

The court found that a farmer with debts of €1.1m could be considered insolvent and therefore eligible for a PIA even though his farm was worth €1.8m.

Fergus O’Connor (47) had been faced with losing part of his farm in Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, after a receiver was appointed. However, he will be able to hold on to all of the farm under the terms of a PIA after Mr Justice Alexander Owens rejected arguments from vulture fund Promontoria Oyster, which claimed the farmer was solvent.

The judge agreed with submissions made by Keith Farry BL, on behalf of Mr O’Connor’s personal insolvency practitioner (PIP), that the farm could not be considered to be a “readily realisable asset” because it was “a core asset”, necessary for Mr O’Connor’s livelihood.

Under the PIA, Mr O’Connor will not have any of his debts written off but will instead be given an extended period of 30 years to repay what he owes, while also keeping his home.

The court’s decision will increase pressure on lenders to cut restructuring deals with indebted farmers in future.

Mr O’Connor told the Irish Independent he was relieved by the decision but said the matter should never have gone all the way to the High Court.

“It shouldn’t have come to this. I never ran away from my debts. I always wanted to pay them,” he said.

“There should have been a solution, but the banks didn’t want to hear about spreading [repayments] out over the years. All I wanted was a chance to pay them back. But all they wanted to hear was a final settlement figure.”

The case is the first time the High Court has heard a contested PIA application relating to a farm. It involved an arrangement devised by PIP Gary Digney, to whom Mr O’Connor was referred after seeking help from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

A PIA was approved in the Circuit Court earlier this year.

However, Promontoria Oyster, which is owed €874,000 by the farmer, appealed the decision to the High Court.

It argued, unsuccessfully, that Mr O’Connor had net assets of €717,000, primarily from agricultural land, and that if these were taken into account he would not be insolvent for the purposes of the Personal Insolvency Act.

Mr Farry argued this sum was incorrect and, in any event, the land was “a tool of his trade and simply represents the means to do his work on a day-to-day basis”.

Mr Digney, of FPM Accountants, said the High Court decision meant indebted farmers wouldn’t have to sell land if they had another solution.

“We have a landmark case here where essentially the High Court judge has confirmed it is cash flow which determines insolvency, not your balance sheet,” he said. “Therefore, farmers who have assets worth more than their liabilities can apply for PIAs.”

Mr O’Connor’s debts mainly stemmed from a loan of €1.1m he and his now estranged wife received in 2006 from Ulster Bank to buy 64 acres of land.

‘I can go ahead with my life now, to an extent’

The tillage and sheep farmer later sold various assets valued at around €800,000, including the marital home, between 2006 and 2009 to help pay off the debt. However, this did not stop Ulster Bank from registering charges over other lands he owns. The bank later sold the loans to Promontoria Oyster, an Irish vehicle of the Cerberus vulture fund.

Mr O’Connor said he was “glad” to get his PIA “over the line” because he was determined to continue farming land that had been passed down to him by his mother. “I can go ahead with my life now, to an extent.”

He said some farmers “don’t want to go down this road” because there was a perceived stigma attached.

But he urged others in his situation to talk to a PIP to assess their options.

“A lot of people don’t go down this road because they don’t want their name being printed. But there are plenty of people out there who could avail of this if they would just go and do it,” he said.

James Kehoe, a past chairman of Wexford IFA, who helped Mr O’Connor with his case, said: “It definitely will offer hope to others in his

situation.

“The most important thing from the point of view of farmers is that the farm is maintained intact and the farmer can remain farming and meet their obligation to pay back the money that they borrowed.”