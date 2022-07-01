Farmer with property debts gets €3m write-off in return for payment of only €8,000

A farmer has had almost €3m in debt written off in return for a lump-sum payment of just €8,000.

The personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) for Geraldine Ann Farrell (56) was approved by the High Court.

The write-off is the latest in a series of large debt deals approved by the court this year.

Under the PIA, Ms Farrell’s mortgage has been restructured to allow her to keep her family home in Peterswell, Co Galway.

The deal reduces her mortgage debt from €266,800 to €240,000, which she will be given 25 years to pay off.

However, her biggest creditor, Everyday Finance DAC, which is owed €2.9m, will get just €2,850 under the arrangement.

Ms Farrell’s mortgage lender, Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC, and another creditor, AIB, voted in favour of the PIA at a creditors meeting last March, but it was opposed by Everyday.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens agreed to approve the PIA after two hearings into the matter in recent weeks.

The arrangement was devised by personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) Nicholas O’Dwyer, of Grant Thornton, and presented to the court by barrister Keith Farry.

In common with most cases coming before the High Court’s personal insolvency list, Ms Farrell’s financial difficulties dated to the economic crisis in 2008.

In an affidavit, she explained she had been working at an auctioneering business with her then husband but left the firm after their marriage broke down. They subsequently divorced.

Ms Farrell said they had invested in numerous buy-to-let properties and land for development “that were detrimentally impacted by the Celtic Tiger crash”.

A shortfall of around €3m remained after these properties were sold off.

The mother of two explained she also fell into arrears on her mortgage.

She is now self-employed as a farmer and said she had “a modest but stable income”.

In a legal filing, Mr O’Dwyer said the PIA allowed creditors to recover debts due to them to the extent the means of Ms Farrell reasonably permitted.

He said the arrangement offered more to creditors than would be available if Ms Farrell was made bankrupt and would allow her to retain ownership of her family home with a sustainable mortgage.

Mr Justice Owens had a number of questions in relation to figures contained in the PIA and the judge sought the filing of an affidavit explaining Ms Farrell’s farm income.

“I haven’t come down from the skies. I am aware farmers get all sorts of benefits and things like that. I need to know a bit about that,” the judge said during an initial hearing on June 20.

Mr Farry told the judge that PIPs had to follow a protocol document explaining the verification steps they need to take. He also said that following a “scathing” decision by Mr Justice Denis McDonald in 2020 it was “front and centre of practitioners’ minds to check the numbers”.

When the matter returned to the court this week, Mr Justice Owens said he had read Ms Farrell’s affidavit and was happy to approve the PIA.