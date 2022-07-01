| 15.2°C Dublin

Farmer with property debts gets €3m write-off in return for payment of only €8,000

Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor

A farmer has had almost €3m in debt written off in return for a lump-sum payment of just €8,000.

The personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) for Geraldine Ann Farrell (56) was approved by the High Court.

