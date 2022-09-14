Farmer son of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara to contest assault charge

A farmer son of Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara is to “fully contest” assault and breach of the peace charges arising from an alleged incident at Ennis Mart in August of last year.

At Ennis District Court, Gary McNamara (43) of Ruan Manor, Ruan, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, is facing the minor assault charge and a separate breach of the peace charge from Ennis Mart on August 17, 2021.

In court today, solicitor for Mr McNamara, Daragh Hassett said his client “is to fully contest the case in every way”.

Mr Hassett said that as part of the disclosure made by gardaí, CCTV footage was provided. He said that even though the footage is State evidence, it is very helpful to his client's defence.

Mr Hassett told Judge Alec Gabbett that the footage shows that “nothing happens”.

He applied for a date for hearing and Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to October 25 when Mr McNamara will be contesting the case.

A native of Limerick, Mr McNamara - who did not attend court today - farms a substantial landholding in east Clare.

In the case, Mr McNamara is accused of the assault of Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17 last year contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

Mr McNamara is also facing a separate summons of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act at the same location on the same date.

Previously, Mr Hassett told the court that the case is not suitable for legal aid.

Gary McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then record €115m Euromillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to during the brief procedural hearing into the case today.

Mr McNamara has been farming land in east Clare for a number of years and in 2016 secured planning permission from Clare County Council for animal housing, feed and slurry storage facilities at Islandcosgry, Ogonnelloe, Killaloe.

Documents lodged with the council application stated that Mr McNamara is a beef farmer with about 100 bovine livestock units on 220 acres of "eligible agricultural land” at Tinerana Farm.

The purpose of the proposed development was to accommodate cattle stocked on Mr McNamara’s holding over the winter period and to provide suitable storage facilities for fodder, animal waste and farm equipment required for conventional and modern livestock farming.

The documents stated that the scale of the farmyard proposal was consistent with his farming activity and numbers of animals and type stocked.

A court previously heard in 2016 that Mr McNamara was left nursing a €128,778 bill after thieves “gutted” his east Clare lakeside mansion of all its antique chandeliers, light fittings, brass items and copper piping.

Ennis Circuit Court heard the plunder from the burglary of Tinerana House was sold for a paltry €1,355 to a Limerick city based recycling firm.

Det Sgt Oliver Nevin told the court six years ago that the value of the items stolen from the home was around €10,000 but the vast amount of the €128,778 cost from the burglary arose the damage caused to Tinerana House in removing the fittings from ceilings, floors and bathrooms across the home.

Mr McNamara and his wife Michelle purchased the lake side mansion from a consortium for €1.46m at the end of January 2013.

It is understood that the McNamaras paid an additional €2m for 270 acres of surrounding lands in the estate on the shores of Lough Derg that includes 2.3km of frontage onto the lake.

Det Nevin said the home was not insured as there was no one living in the 19th century 16-bedroom home at the time.

In June 2016, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a two and a half year jail term on Jeffrey Lee who participated in the theft.

Lee (51) with a then address of Cosgrove Park, Moyross, Limerick had pleaded guilty to entering Tinerana House, the property of Gary McNamara as a trespasser and committing theft on dates between August 17 and September 14, 2013.