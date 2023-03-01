| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Farmer on trial for murder of his aunt stood to lose 110 acres when she decided to partition land, court hears

Michael Scott (58) of Gortrae, Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Chrissie Treacy (76) Expand

Close

Michael Scott (58) of Gortrae, Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Michael Scott (58) of Gortrae, Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Chrissie Treacy (76)

/

Michael Scott (58) of Gortrae, Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

DAIRY farmer Michael Scott would have seen a significant reduction in his business capacity arising from the loss of 110 acres when his aunt Chrissie Treacy decided to partition the land in two, a court has heard.

Agricultural advisor and auctioneer Declan McHugh told the Central Criminal Court that he had valued Ms Treacy’s 90-year-old stone house, buildings and land at €918,000.

Most Watched

Privacy