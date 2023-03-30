| 14.3°C Dublin

Chrissie Treacy and Michael Scott (Photo: Collins Courts) Expand
Nicola Anderson

FARMER Michael Scott has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his elderly, aunt Chrissie Treacy by driving over her with a teleporter.

Mr Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to murdering the 76-year-old woman outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway on April 27, 2018.

