Farmer Michael Scott who drove over aunt (76) with teleporter convicted of her manslaughter

Scott had pleaded not guilty to murdering Chrissie Treacy outside her home in PortumnaThe 58-year-old’s defence centred on his claim his aunt’s death was a tragic accidentHe called witness ‘a grotesque name’, says judgeKiller claimed he didn’t know he could call 999 for an ambulance when re ran over aunt

Chrissie Treacy and Michael Scott. Photo: Collins Courts

Nicola Anderson Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 13:34