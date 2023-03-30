Farmer Michael Scott who drove over aunt (76) with teleporter convicted of her manslaughter
Scott had pleaded not guilty to murdering Chrissie Treacy outside her home in PortumnaThe 58-year-old’s defence centred on his claim his aunt’s death was a tragic accidentHe called witness ‘a grotesque name’, says judgeKiller claimed he didn’t know he could call 999 for an ambulance when re ran over aunt
Nicola Anderson
Farmer Michael Scott has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his elderly, aunt Chrissie Treacy by driving over her with a teleporter.