Farmer Michael Scott breaks down as his trial hears details of chaotic scenes following his aunt's death outside her Galway home

Accused was ‘hysterical’ after what he says was a tragic accident

Michael Scott, with an address at Portumna, Co Galway, at the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Chrissie Treacy died in farm incident Expand
Michael Scott has gone on trial accused of the murder of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Francis Hardiman pictured leaving the Central Criminal Court after giving evidence at the Michael Scott trial. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

On the bench, farmer Michael Scott wept, covering his face with a shaking hand, as he heard a neighbour describe the chaotic scenes that had transpired after he had struck his aunt with a farm vehicle.

His apparent distress in the courtroom continued for several moments.

