| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farmer ‘had no idea’ about huge cannabis factory found yards from his home

Really annoyed’ shed owner hits out at the police as two Vietnamese men appear in court

Some of the drugs found inside the shed Expand
The farm is believed to have been housed in a shed behind these buildings Expand
The farm was one of the biggest and most sophisticated ever found in Northern Ireland Expand

Close

Some of the drugs found inside the shed

Some of the drugs found inside the shed

The farm is believed to have been housed in a shed behind these buildings

The farm is believed to have been housed in a shed behind these buildings

The farm was one of the biggest and most sophisticated ever found in Northern Ireland

The farm was one of the biggest and most sophisticated ever found in Northern Ireland

/

Some of the drugs found inside the shed

Sam McBride

A farmer whose shed housed one of the biggest and most sophisticated cannabis farms ever discovered in Northern Ireland has criticised police for not doing enough to find those responsible.

Clive Weir spoke three weeks after officers raided an agricultural shed yards behind his house in Hillsborough, finding a vast and elaborate criminal enterprise which took a week to dismantle.

Most Watched

Privacy