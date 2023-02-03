Far right agitator Graham Carey due in court today after being charged by gardaí

Far-right agitator Graham Carey is due to appear in court later this morning after being charged by gardaí.

Carey was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Finglas by members of the garda’s Special Detective Unit.

He was then held at a south Dublin Garda station where he was questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Carey, who previously protested outside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s home, has become a leading voice in the anti-asylum seeker protests which have sprung up across the city.

He had claimed protestors were going to ‘go through’ Finglas Garda Station at an anti-immigrant rally this week.

In the wake of rising tensions over the housing of refugees in the area, Carey took to social media to tell gardaí that they would need “every f****** copper in the country” to police protests in the northside suburb.

However, Carey is now due to come before the court this morning after being formally charged.

A garda spokesman said investigations into the matter remain ongoing

"A man, aged in his 30s, arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Dublin on 1st of February 2023, has been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 1) this morning, Friday 3, February, 2023 at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Carey took to social media this week after a group of men entered a makeshift camp of homeless men on the banks of the Tolka in Ashtown, Dublin, and ordered the occupants to leave.

“I will not ask these people again to listen to me,” he said.

“I'm gonna say - do what has to be done lads.

"And I'm gonna sit back and fold me f******’ arms and watch.

“They're gonna go through that station if you don't get the f*** out by your own will,” he said.

“That's what they're gonna do and, no matter whether I'm there or not, they're going to be there.

"And they have it in their head to protect their own f******* children, to protect their daughters, to protect their mothers from dirty f******* rapists, that's what we're doing.

“Now f*** the Garda, f*** the army, f*** the judges f*** the politicians, f*** them all”.