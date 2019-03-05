The parents of a baby boy who died at five days old have described the three-year delay in finding the cause of death as "extremely disappointing".

Family's anguish at three-year delay to find out cause of baby Aaron's death

Claire and Keith Cullen from Co Laois lost their baby, Aaron Ben Cullen, on May 9, 2016.

The infant was born five days earlier at the Midlands Regional Hospital where he suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain during delivery.

A narrative verdict was returned at an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner's Court.

"We are extremely disappointed that we have had to wait almost three years to receive a cause of death for our baby son Aaron Ben Cullen, who died on May 9, 2016, and therefore we have had to wait this long to obtain a birth certificate to have his existence acknowledged," the couple said in a statement.

"We are still waiting to know what the outcome of the HSE's own review is, which has also been an extremely lengthy, traumatic process for us," they said.

Baby Aaron was born on May 4, 2016, at 35 weeks' gestation following a diagnosis of excess fluid in the amniotic sac.

The baby boy made no effort to breathe upon delivery and an air tube was inserted successfully 15 minutes after birth. However, the medical team struggled to improve his oxygen levels, despite delivering 100pc oxygen.

The baby was transferred to the Coombe Hospital where he died in his parents' arms on May 9.

Previously, the inquest heard the baby's respiratory system had failed to relax after birth and the circulation system was still functioning as if he was in the womb.

A resumed inquest heard from Professor John O'Leary, director of pathology at the Coombe Hospital.

He gave the cause of death as renal vein thrombosis due to acute and chronic hypoxia contributed to by mitochondrial myopathy (neuromuscular disease).

Prof O'Leary said it was not clear if the neuromuscular disease was due to genetics or the hypoxic event and he recommended the family seek genetic counselling.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard that Claire Cullen has since given birth to a healthy baby boy.

The coroner, Myra Cullinane, said: "There is always requirement for ongoing training [of medical staff] and retraining, but none of this is of any consolation to the parents of Aaron."

