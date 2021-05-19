Family settle case over suicide of talented musician son for €200,000

The family of a young musician who died by suicide have settled a High Court action over his death against the HSE.

At the time of his death, Alec Rea (24) was a promising young musician who had the prospect of a record deal with an American producer on the horizon.

The settlement of €200,000 for the nervous shock his family suffered is without an admission of liability.

Approving the settlement, which includes the statutory solatium mental distress payment of €35,000, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very tragic case and the judge offered his sincere sympathy to the Rea family.

In a statement through their solicitor the Reas described Alec as an exceptionally talented young musician.

The family, it said, wanted the message to go out that those with mental health difficulties should urgently get the help and support they need and families should be listened to and safeguards put in place to ensure adequate follow-up.

Sean Rea and Loren Rea of Priestown, Carndonagh, Co Donegal, had sued the HSE for nervous shock over the death of their son on February 3, 2016.

It was claimed that Alec, in October 2015, had returned from a music festival where a US record producer had found his material to be impressive and he was in great spirits. However, it was claimed that on return to normal life he then went into a deep depression and lost all interest in music. Mr Rea had first presented with symptoms of depression in 2008 when he was 16 years old.

In December 2015, he was reviewed, and medication was prescribed for him. On January 5, 2016, he was reviewed again and, it was claimed, admitted to the mental health unit of Letterkenny General Hospital for a full psychiatric assessment and treatment.

A medic reviewed his prescription and referred him to a social worker at the mental health services team with a view to supporting Mr Rea at home and engaging him in recreational and training opportunities.

On January 22, 2016, his mother was concerned about him and phoned and got an appointment with the mental health services for four days later, but Mr Rea did not attend.

Mr Rea was seen by a social worker on January 29, 2016. It was claimed that his mother contacted Buncrana Mental Health Services on a daily basis and reiterated the family’s grave concern in relation to Alec if he was not assessed and treated soon.

It was claimed an appointment was offered for February 2 but was cancelled in a phone call that morning and the family told they would be contacted with a new appointment date.

Following the appointment cancellation, it was claimed Mr Rea spent the rest of the day in his bedroom alone and audibly upset.

The next day, he died by suicide.

It was claimed that on February 3 a social worker had spoken to a doctor on the mental health services team and a new appointment for February 9 was issued which came out to the Rea family a few days later.

It was claimed there was a failure to have regard to the phone calls by his mother and there was an alleged failure to provide a reasonable mental health service to Mr Rea.

Both parents claimed they were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the death of their son.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123, text 087 260 9090 (standard rates apply) or email jo@samaritans.ie or contact Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.