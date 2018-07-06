A STALKER terrorised a woman and her family for years after she “took a liking” to her young sons and followed them around, eventually getting the boys’ names tattooed on her arm.

Family reveals three-year stalker hell by woman who got children's names tattooed on her arm

Daniele Fromant (53) even found out the name of the victim’s stillborn daughter and had that put on the tattoo, telling a court she “could have loved” the girl.

Fromant sent the terrified children unwanted birthday cards and postcards when she was on holiday and turned up at one boy’s school sports day, leaving him “white as a ghost.”

After she arrived at the family’s home, one child said: “Mammy, I thought we were safe here."

Fromant had no connection to the family and maintained she only wanted to make friends and felt “attached” to the boys. Judge Deirdre Gearty gave her a two-month suspended sentence and ordered her to stay away from the victim for five years.

Fromant, from France but with an address at Kevin Barry flats in Dublin’s north inner city had pleaded not guilty to harassing the children’s mother on dates between 2014 and 2017.

The mother told Dublin District Court it started when her sons were five and 11-years-old and Fromant began sending them birthday cards and postcards from holidays.

The mother said Fromant followed her and her children and would wave in the car window when she was bringing them to school.

It developed and “every day, she would be there, morning, noon and night."

When asked why she was following her, Fromant “sniggered and laughed at me."

Her nephew’s girlfriend rang her to say the accused had a tattoo with her two sons’ names, as well as the name of her stillborn daughter.

“It was distressing,” the mother said. “I don’t know how she knew about (my daughter.)”

She felt “sick” and decided to go to the gardai.

“I asked her, why do you have my kids’ names tattooed on your arm? She said because she liked the names,” the mother told the court.

Her children were terrified and the youngest boy would clench her hand when she collected him from school.

The court heard the accused had reason to be in the locality.

One Saturday morning, Fromant turned up at their door while her husband and children were at home. They lived several kilometres from the accused and their house was “not easily found.”

Cross examined by Emmet Nolan BL, defending, the mother agreed Fromant was never aggressive and the cards were not menacing.

“We are living in fear that something will happen,” the children's father said, adding that he had told Fromant to stay away from the children at least 10 times.

Fromant maintained that when she went to their home, she had gone for a swim in a nearby leisure centre and came across the house, Mr Nolan said.

The father said this was a “one in a million chance."

Mr Nolan said Fromant had acted in a courteous, friendly manner and they were “chance meetings in public places.”

The children’s aunt said it had begun when the children were out playing, with the accused running after them, lifting them up and rubbing their heads.

That “developed over the years” and one of the children would not go out to play now.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

During a school sports day in a park, the boy came up to his teacher, "white as a ghost” and said Fromant was there.

The court heard children called Fromant “Hitler.”

Another woman said she had only known the accused as “Hitler” until she got a Facebook notification that Daniele Fromant had shared a photograph of her own two little girls “in their PJs, waiting for the Easter bunny to come.”

Fromant said in evidence she did not harass anyone. She denied lifting up or touching any children and said she used to work in a creche.

She was not following the family but “wanted to make friends with them."

Fromant admitted sending cards to the children “because I got attached to them."

Fromant said she found out about the stillborn girl when one of the boys told her he had a sister who died and she later confirmed this from an anniversary notice in the Herald.

“I could have loved (the girl) in fact,” she told the court.

Fromant had worked in the services industry here and was now a full time student, Mr Nolan said.

She had certificates in childcare.

Fromant had believed she was exhibiting kindness to the children and did not fully appreciate the level of distress she was causing to their parents.

