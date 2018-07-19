Family of woman who sued GP over alleged wrongful death settle High Court action for €475k

The family of a mother-of-five who sued a GP over her alleged wrongful death have settled their High Court action for €475,000.

Michelle Fitzpatrick Farrell , it was claimed, had attended her GP on various occasions and allegedly was not physically examined or referred for a smear test until later.

GP Ciaran Regan had denied the claims.

He contended she had allegedly refused to submit to the recommended tests and referral and had refused to attend for a smear test appointment.

She also allegedly refused attempts to book her at later smear clinics in the practice.

When she did have a smear test in October 2008, abnormalities were detected and a tumour later found.

She was told in November 2009, she could only be referred for palliative care and she died in March, 2010.

Robert Farrell, who was the long term partner of Ms Fitzpatrick Farrell, of Shevlin Court, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, had sued Dr Regan, who practises at the Health Centre, Strokestown, over the alleged wrongful death of his partner.

Ms Fitzpatrick Farrell was a patient of Dr Regan since June 2000.

She had her fifth child on March 15, 2007 and suffered ongoing gynaecological difficulties.

It was claimed this caused Ms Fitzpatrick Farrell significant distress and she allegedly consulted with Dr Regan seeking medical advice on different dates between March 2007 and October 2008.

She was allegedly treated on occasions with antibiotics for pelvic infection without, it was claimed, being subjected to any physical examination. It was claimed there were further visits with the GP and in May 2008 she was to be booked for a smear test and swabs.

On September 4 2008, she completed a women’s health clinic questionnaire at the behest of GP's medical practice.

It was claimed she relayed that she had been passing clots for the previous 18 months and was concerned.

It was alleged she had been given a smear test appointment for later in September which, it was claimed, was cancelled .

It was further claimed that despite repeat attendances at the medical practice she was not physically examined or subjected to a smear test or swab taking.

It was only on October 15, 2008 when she attended a locum GP in the practice the seriousness of the her gynaecological difficulties were allegedly finally acknowledged and a diagnostic smear test arranged.

The smear test showed up abnormalities and she was referred for an urgent colposcopy but a tumour was later found.

She was not deemed a candidate for surgery but underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She was notified on November 6, 2009, that she could only be offered palliative care and she died on March 6, 2010.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to investigate and treat her condition and her symptoms by way of physical examination and otherwise between March 22, 2007 and October 15, 2008.

These and other claims were strongly denied.

Sarah Moorehead, counsel for Robert Farrell, told the court there was a significant factual dispute in the case.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.

